Report: Texas A&M QB Haynes King Had Surgery on Ankle Injury; Out Until Mid-October

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King reportedly suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's 10-7 win over Colorado on Saturday and had surgery Sunday, per On3's Matt Zenitz and Gerry Hamilton.

He is "expected to be out until at least mid-October," per that report.

Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada, who finished 18-of-38 for 183 yards with a game-winning touchdown throw late in the fourth quarter and a lost fumble in relief of King, will take over as the starter.

"The one thing you can say he made the plays on those drives that mattered, right there at the end," Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters after the game about Calzada's performance.

Through October, No. 7 Texas A&M has New Mexico (Sept. 18), No. 20 Arkansas (Sept. 25), Mississippi State (Oct. 2), No. 1 Alabama (Oct. 9), Missouri (Oct. 16) and South Carolina (Oct. 23) on its schedule. That means the Aggies may be without King for crucial games against ranked teams like Arkansas and Alabama in their quest to win the SEC and a national championship.

King, a redshirt freshman, won the quarterback battle over the summer vs. Calzada. The latter previously served as Kellen Mond's backup.

King threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season before his injury, completing 62.9 percent of his passes.

The Aggies will now turn to a talented defense and star running back Isaiah Spiller to carry them through this period if Calzada struggles like he did early in his appearance vs. Colorado.

"He just needs time in the seat," Fisher told reporters regarding the redshirt sophomore. "And we need to play better around him."