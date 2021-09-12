Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'I Don’t Feel Like I Have Anything Left to Prove'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

A sense of unfinished business wasn't one of the factors that led Aaron Rodgers to reaffirm his commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 NFL season.

The three-time MVP sat down with Fox Sports' Erin Andrews to discuss his protracted standoff with the Packers this offseason and said he "100 percent" contemplated retirement.

"I don't feel like I have anything left to prove on the field," Rodgers said. "I think it's more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years."

Green Bay appeared to achieve a breakthrough with its best player in July, when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team was "offering concessions to try to persuade Aaron Rodgers to return to Green Bay for at least one more season."

Only Rodgers will know how close to retirement he truly came, but he's right in that his legacy is largely cemented. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of this era with multiple individual accolades and a Super Bowl XLV victory on his resume.

And his guest-hosting duties for Jeopardy! showed how he'll likely have plenty of options to fill his time after his football career ends.

That presumably provided Rodgers with some leverage at the negotiating table with the Packers when the two sides sketched out a plan for this year.