WWE Rumors: Sami Zayn's Contract Set to Expire Before 2022

Sami Zayn's contract with WWE is reportedly expected to expire before the end of 2021.

The Wrestling Observer reported the details of Zayn's contract, though no exact date has been given.

Zayn has been with WWE since 2013 after a wildly successful run on the independent circuit. There have been natural questions regarding his future with the company since word got out that longtime friend Kevin Owens' deal with WWE expires at the end of January.

Owens seemingly teased joining AEW by tweeting out the coordinates of Mount Rushmore last week before deleting the tweet. The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Owens were part of a PWG stable called Mount Rushmore in 2013 and 2014. Cole left WWE to join AEW at the All Out pay-per-view.

Owens, meanwhile, changed his Twitter bio's location to "almost there" while the Young Bucks changed theirs to say "there."

The careers of Zayn and Owens have been intrinsically linked for more than a decade. If one is planning to leave WWE for AEW, logic follows that the other one will go too.

Based on the dates of their contracts ending, Zayn would be the one forced to make the first move.

