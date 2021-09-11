Rays' Wander Franco Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a right hamstring injury.

Franco went down in Friday's loss to the Detroit Tigers and was replaced by Joey Wendle. The burgeoning superstar was 1-for-1 before exiting, reaching base for the 39th straight game.

Tampa Bay recalled Taylor Walls from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding roster move.

Franco, who made his MLB debut in June at age 20, is hitting .285/.347/.463 with seven home runs and 36 RBI. He's been spectacular over the last month-and-a-half after a rough start, hitting .313 in August and posting 11 hits in 30 September at-bats.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Rays, who are looking to maintain their large lead in the American League East and clinch home-field advantage for the AL playoffs. They have built a nine-game lead over the Boston Red Sox and are 5.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros for the best record in the Junior Circuit.