USSF Asks U.S. Men's, Women's Soccer Teams to Split World Cup Prize Money Equally

U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone published an open letter Friday asking women's and men's national teams to split World Cup prize money equally.

Meg Linehan of The Athletic posted the full text of Cone's letter on Twitter:

"To that end, we have invited the players and both Players Associations to join U.S. Soccer in negotiating a solution together that equalizes World Cup prize money between the USMNT and USWNT," Cone wrote.

While the women's team has been arguing for equal pay, the federation has claimed that it is out of its control to provide equal prize money to the men's and women's teams because FIFA controls the World Cup prize pot, per Kathleen McNamee of ESPN.

