Bettor Loses $75K After Wagering on Ezekiel Elliott to Score TD in Cowboys Opener

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Some prop bets seem like such locks it'd be a mistake not to bet the house on them. An Ezekiel Elliott anytime touchdown wager at -115 (bet $115 to win $100) seemed like one of those heading into Thursday night's NFL opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That person is now out $75,000.

Despite getting the ball in the red zone during the Cowboys' 31-29 loss Thursday, Elliott was kept out of the end zone. Had he crossed the goal line, the bettor would've netted a $140,220 total payout—a win of $65,220.

Instead, Dallas' No. 1 tailback took a backseat to quarterback Dak Prescott and finished with 11 carries for 33 yards.

There are likely many games to come this season in which Elliott will score. The opener just wasn't one of them.