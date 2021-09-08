Yankees Icon Derek Jeter Shades Writer Who Didn't Vote for Him in Hall of Fame Speech

AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The lone member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America who didn't vote Derek Jeter into the Hall of Fame shouldn't expect a gift basket from the legendary New York Yankees shortstop.

During his induction speech Wednesday, Jeter thanked the baseball writers and added "all but one of you."

In total, 397 ballots were cast for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, and 396 of them included Jeter. His 99.7 percent vote share was the second-highest behind former teammate Mariano Rivera, the only unanimous HOF selection to date.

Whether you're named on 75 percent or 100 percent of the ballots, there isn't much distinction to be had as long as you meet the threshold for induction. And going in on the first ballot—as Jeter did—is on its own a signal of a player's status within the game.

But the Miami Marlins CEO still hasn't forgotten the one holdout who prevented him from earning special distinction among baseball immortals.