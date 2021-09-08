Keenan Allen on Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I Don't Think He Has a Ceiling'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen sees limitless potential in teammate Justin Herbert.

"I don’t think he has a ceiling," Allen said to the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller.

Herbert was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in 15 games for Los Angeles.

The Chargers obviously positioned the 23-year-old to be the long-term successor to Philip Rivers, but they probably didn't expect the No. 6 pick to have such an immediate impact.

Herbert only became the starter in Week 2 because a team doctor inadvertently punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung before a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A player's development doesn't always unfold in a linear fashion, and one executive in the AFC told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the return of fans could affect how some players perform.

"One thing I wonder is how some of these young quarterbacks who succeeded last year in empty stadiums will handle full stadiums," the executive said. "Some guys rise in that atmosphere and it brings out the best ... others struggle."

Still, expectations are understandably high for Herbert's second season. He has had a full year under his belt in addition to a full training camp and preseason, which weren't afforded to him in the buildup to the 2020 campaign.

Chase Daniel, Los Angeles' backup quarterback, echoed Allen's assessment.

"This guy we have here [No.] 10, I mean, he’s pretty special," Daniel said to Miller. "He can throw just about every ball on the football field."

The Chiefs cast a large shadow in the AFC West, and a sixth straight division title is highly likely as long as Patrick Mahomes stays healthy. For the Chargers, earning a wild-card berth is well within reach, though.

Guiding Los Angeles to the playoffs is the next challenge ahead for Herbert.