Danny Amendola, Texans Agree to 1-Year, $2.5M Contract

The Houston Texans are adding a veteran presence to their wide receiver room.

Agent Erik Burkhardt told Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that Danny Amendola is signing with the AFC South team on a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Amendola is best known for his time on the New England Patriots, but he spent the past two years suiting up for the Detroit Lions. He also counts stints on the St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins on his resume.

Amendola is likely past his prime and will turn 36 years old this season, but he was still solid for the Lions during the 2020 campaign. He posted 46 catches for 602 yards after tallying 62 catches for 678 yards and one touchdown the prior year.

The Texas Tech product has never been someone to put up eye-popping regular-season numbers. In fact, he has never even reached 700 yards through the air in a single season since his career started in 2009.

Yet he is widely known among football fans for his ability to come through in the biggest moments.

Amendola helped lead the Patriots to Super Bowl titles during the 2014 and 2016 seasons. He scored a touchdown in the first win over the Seattle Seahawks after scoring twice during a playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

He may have been even better during the second Super Bowl win with eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown as New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

Amendola will forever be remembered as a Patriots legend because of those two rings, but he will likely be more of a secondary option for a Texans team that could be fighting just to remain relevant into the second half of the upcoming season.

Look for him to compete for targets with Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley and Anthony Miller.