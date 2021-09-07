Ravens' Updated Depth Chart After Reported Le'Veon Bell Contract

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to a longtime rival to fix their backfield.

Following season-ending injuries to tailbacks Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens signed former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran will initially be assigned to the practice squad and is likely to join the 53-man roster soon.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Here's a look at how Bell fits in with the Ravens offense once he's added to the game-day roster.

Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

QB: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

RB: Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, Le'Veon Bell

WR: Marquise Brown, James Proche II, Miles Boykin

WR: Sammy Watkins, Tylan Wallace

WR: Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman

TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Eric Tomlinson

FB: Patrick Ricard

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips

LG: Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland

C: Bradley Bozeman, Trystan Colon

RG: Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

RT: Alejandro Villanueva, Tyre Phillips, Patrick Mekari

Bell will have some familiar faces awaiting his arrival in Baltimore to help with the transition. Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva spent four years with Bell in Pittsburgh, including the tailback's All-Pro seasons in 2014 and 2017.

He'll also reunite with wideout Sammy Watkins, with whom he shared a huddle in Kansas City during the 2020 season, though that wasn't the best of Bell's campaigns.

In 11 games last year with the Chiefs and New York Jets, Bell rushed for 328 yards on 82 carries with just two touchdowns. He also added another 16 catches for 138 yards but didn't reach the end zone. Bell hasn't gone past the 1,000-yard mark in any season since 2017, when he finished with 1,291 yards on a league-high 321 carries.

The following year saw Bell miss the entire season because of a contract dispute.

He'll try to rediscover his rhythm with Pittsburgh's biggest rival and help steady a Baltimore run game that looks drastically different heading into Week 1 than it did at the start of training camp.