Aaron Rodgers: Conversation with Mark Murphy About LaFleur 'Never F--king Happened'

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers denied he and team president Mark Murphy had a conversation in which Murphy advised the future Hall of Famer not to stir up any trouble for incoming head coach Matt LaFleur.

Writing for Bleacher Report in April 2019, Tyler Dunne reported that Murphy reached out to Rodgers and said, "Don't be the problem," with LaFleur set to succeed Mike McCarthy.

During the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers wanted to set the record straight and said that exchange "never f--king happened" (warning: video contains profanity):

Rodgers also addressed earlier rumors that he had renewed his golf membership at Green Bay Country Club. At the time, he had yet to commit to playing for the Packers in 2021, so it was seen as a sign of his intention to return to Green Bay.

The three-time MVP told McAfee the money was a fee the country club made members pay to remain at the club after it underwent some renovations.

During an episode of his show in July 2019, McAfee recounted a chat he had with Rodgers when Rodgers indicated he likes to stay out of the limelight and "kill 'em with indifference."

The veteran quarterback seemed to follow that axiom this offseason as his long-term future with the Packers was one of the biggest stories in the NFL. Outside of an interview with Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter, he remained pretty quiet about the issues between himself and the team.

Rodgers didn't become a villain among Packers fans this offseason, but his silence was met with some frustration around Green Bay.

It's doubtful the 37-year-old is going to change anytime soon.