T.J. Watt Rumors: Steelers' Stance on Contract Guarantees Threatening Negotiations

The ongoing standoff between T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers over a new contract appears to be getting ugly.

Per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers' long-standing tactic of not including contract guarantees after the first year of a deal is "threatening to sink" talks with Watt.

Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't seem overly concerned that the team's talks with Watt will impact his readiness for the start of the regular season.

"I remain optimistic that something is going to get done from a deal perspective," Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm preceding with the assumption that he's going to work tomorrow."

There have been various reports throughout training camp and preseason that the Steelers were closing in on a long-term extension with their Pro Bowl edge-rusher.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported on July 25 the Steelers were "taking a swing" at re-signing Watt before the start of the regular season.

Last week, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported the two sides were "closing in" on a deal that would make Watt the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, but one of the holdups involved guaranteed money.

Per Spotrac, Khalil Mack's six-year, $141 million extension with the Chicago Bears signed in Sept. 2018 remains the largest active deal for an outside linebacker.

Writing about past negotiations with star players in March 2019, including Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the Steelers "typically" only guarantee the signing bonus on player contracts.

Watt is set to make $10.089 million in 2021, the final season of his rookie contract. He has not participated in practice at training camp or the preseason while holding out for a new deal.

The two-time All-Pro was the No. 30 overall pick by the Steelers out of Wisconsin in the 2017 NFL draft. He has recorded 111 quarterback hits and 49.5 sacks in 62 games over the past four seasons.

The Steelers will open the regular season on the road Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET.