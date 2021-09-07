Kentucky's John Calipari Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19 This Summer

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

University of Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer.

According to John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Calipari noted that he had already been vaccinated when he tested positive and didn't initially go public with his diagnosis since he didn't want it to discourage people from getting the vaccine.

Calipari also said that he experienced only mild symptoms.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.