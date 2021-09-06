Jorge Masvidal Says He Wants to 'Beat Up' Jake, Logan Paul; Talks UFC Title Fight

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Jorge Masvidal is looking to take on Jake Paul or Logan Paul in the future, though his first priority is getting back into the title challenger conversation.

"I'm gonna beat up all the Pauls," Masvidal told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The 36-year-old further discussed his plans:

"If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes—if they put money in my pocket, of course I'd like to break some Disney characters' faces. I've been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man."

Jake Paul improved to 4-0 in his professional boxing career with a win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last week. He also has a win over former MMA fighter Ben Askren. Logan Paul faced Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout in June.

Masvidal had predicted a Woodley win over Jake Paul—like many others—saying the MMA star was going to "knock him the f--k out."

Paul responded after the victory by questioning the fighter's intelligence.

"The guy is kind of an airhead," Paul said. "Let's be honest. Masvidal is not smart."

This has heated tensions between the two sides, which could create a bout in the future.

"UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible," Masvidal said. "Dana doesn't like those guys and Dana knows I'll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. Maybe he does send in the f--king assassin."

Unlike Woodley and Askren, Masvidal is still under contract with UFC.

The welterweight fighter had two chances at a championship but lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman. He is now No. 6 in the divisional rankings and is looking to climb back up into title contention.

"The title is everything that's on my mind," Masvidal said.

A win against Leon Edwards or Gilbert Burns could put him closer to another UFC title shot, but a boxing matchup against either of the Paul brothers could lead to a bigger payday. A rematch against Nate Diaz or a first bout against Nick Diaz is also possible for Masvidal.