ESPN: NFL Coaches, Execs 'Nervous' About COVID Testing After Players Attend CFB Games

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While fans around the country happily welcomed the first full week of college football this season, some within the NFL were a little more apprehensive.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen said he spoke with multiple head coaches and front-office executives "who are nervous about COVID-19 testing today with the number of players who visited their former college teams' opening games (and social gatherings) this past weekend."

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase, for example, was on hand in Los Angeles to watch LSU's 38-27 loss to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

The NFL and NFL Players Association laid out their new COVID-19 protocols ahead of the regular season.

Under the agreement, players are still at risk of missing games after testing positive for the virus. Unvaccinated players will also have to isolate for five days if they're determined to be a close contact of somebody who tested positive.

Over the summer, the NFL and NFLPA crafted protocols to encourage players and staffers to get vaccinated. Those who are fully vaccinated enjoy more luxuries away from the field and can return to normal duties in an expedited time frame:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, the chance remains that one or more players are in jeopardy of missing Week 1 after having traveled to attend the opening slate of college football games.

Just like last year, it's a possibility that will linger with each passing week, even if members of the roster have taken every precaution to avoid COVID-19 exposure and followed the protocols.