FedEx Cup Winner 2021: Patrick Cantlay's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

Patrick Cantlay is the 2021 FedEx Cup champion after withstanding a stiff challenge from Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship from Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club.

Cantlay started the tournament at 10-under by virtue of beginning the weekend first in the FedEx Cup standings. He went 11-under during the tournament to finish 21-under overall, one stroke better than Rahm's 20-under mark.

Here's a look at the top 10 and ties following the conclusion of the Tour Championship alongside purse winnings for each golfer.

Top 10

1, Patrick Cantlay: -21 ($15,000,000)

2. Jon Rahm: -20 ($5,000,000)

3. Kevin Na: -16 ($4,000,000)

4. Justin Thomas: -15 ($3,000,000)

T5. Xander Schauffele: -14 ($2,200,000)

T5. Viktor Hovland: -14 ($2,200,000)

7. Bryson DeChambeau: -13 ($1,300,000)

8. Dustin Johnson: -11 ($1,100,000)

T9. Abraham Ancer: -10 ($890,000)

T9. Billy Horschel: -10 ($890,000)

Notes

Cantlay took a two-shot lead after 16 holes following his clutch birdie on the par-four 16th.

However, Cantlay struggled through the 17th hole after his drive found the rough. His approach missed the green, and he eventually found himself with a 5'11" putt just to make bogey.

Rahm unleashed a great approach shot to give himself an 11'1" birdie putt that would have led to a two-shot swing and tie.

Rahm's putt did not connect, but he tapped in for par.

On the 18th hole, Cantlay unleashed a 361-yard drive before nailing his approach shot, giving himself a look from 11'4" for eagle.

Meanwhile, Rahm bombed his own powerful drive and gave himself an eagle look from the left intermediate.

He gave it a good effort but did not connect. In response, Cantlay just missed his eagle before tapping in for birdie and the win.

The 29-year-old Cantlay won his first Fed Ex Cup championship following the win. He has enjoyed his best PGA Tour season yet, winning the Memorial, last week's BMW Championship and this week's Tour Championship.

He also finished second at The American Express and tied for third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.