WWE Rumors: Gable Steveson Agrees to Contract After Winning Olympic Gold Medal

WWE reportedly signed Olympic gold medal-winning heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson to a contract Saturday.

F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) reported that WWE is Steveson's next destination after he won the 125-kilogram freestyle competition at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Steveson tweeted the following Saturday, seemingly in reference to signing a contract:

WWE and Steveson were linked even before the Olympics, and Steveson was an invited guest to WWE SummerSlam last month after his performance at the Games.

Steveson would be the latest in a long line of accomplished amateur wrestlers to join WWE.

The most notable among them is Kurt Angle, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics and became one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Another is Brock Lesnar, who wrestled at the University of Minnesota, just like Steveson. Lesnar is an eight-time world champion in WWE, plus he held the UFC heavyweight championship.

Another link Steveson has to WWE is his older brother Bobby Steveson, who signed with WWE earlier this week. Like Gable, Bobby wrestled at the University of Minnesota.

WWE has a lot of options when it comes to Gable Steveson, from bringing him up slowly through the developmental system as a singles wrestler or tag team wrestler with his brother to putting him on the main roster immediately to capitalize on his popularity.

Regardless of how WWE utilizes Steveson, it could have one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling on its hands already.

