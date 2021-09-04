X

    Brock Lesnar Announced for WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 4, 2021

    Brock Lesnar will appear at WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Friday. 

    The news was revealed after Paul Heyman, who works as special counsel to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, told the news to the Tribal Chief on this week's edition of SmackDown.

    Lesnar returned to WWE after a year-and-a-half hiatus, confronting Reigns at SummerSlam on Aug. 21 following the champion's title defense against John Cena. The two engaged in a staredown as the show went off the air.

    Reigns has held the Universal Championship belt for over a year after beating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at Payback in August 2020.

    Lesnar hasn't been in the ring since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. He's a five-time WWE Champion and three-time WWE Universal Champion.

    Reigns and Lesnar have a past beef: The two fought each other three times in 2018, with Lesnar defending his Universal title twice before dropping the belt to Reigns at SummerSlam that year.

    Now Lesnar clearly wants that title back.

    Super SmackDown is set to begin on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

          

