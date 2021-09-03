Raiders Rumors: David Moore Joins Practice Squad After Panthers Release

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Las Vegas Raiders have added wide receiver David Moore to their practice squad after the Carolina Panthers released the 26-year-old Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Moore played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before signing a two-year, $4.8 million contract with the Panthers in free agency in March.

However, as Darin Gantt of the team website noted, Moore fell down the depth chart as rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. emerged this offseason. The team also has DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra and Shi Smith at the position.

Moore caught 35 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns as the Seahawks' No. 3 wideout last year. The dependable East Central University product caught 74.5 percent of his 47 targets.

For his career, Moore has 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 47 games.

The Raiders list Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards as their starters at wide receiver.

Zay Jones and Willie Snead IV are the top two backups. John Brown was also a Raider until he was granted a release upon his request Tuesday.

DJ Turner and Dillon Stoner are the two practice squad wideouts.

Seattle selected Moore with a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft.

He will provide excellent depth in case of injury and could be a big-play threat if called upon. Moore notably averaged 17.3 yards per reception from 2018-2019.