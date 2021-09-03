Ole Miss Softball Coaches Reportedly Facing Investigation over Improper Relationship

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Two softball coaches at the University of Mississippi reportedly are facing an investigation for Title IX violations.

The investigation was first reported by the Running Poles Podcast on Aug. 27:

"Thirteen people connected with the Ole Miss softball program have confirmed to Running Poles that a Title IX investigation has been launched after allegations of assistant coach Katie Rietkovich Browder having an affair with a student-athlete came to light," according to the podcast's official blog.

In a letter sent to Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter that was obtained by Running Poles, head coach Jamie Trachsel is accused of “covering up a sexual misconduct scandal involving two super seniors and a female assistant coach.”

The letter alleges Trachsel knew about the affair involving Browder and the student-athlete and bribed players with scholarship money to stay quiet about the story.

"The university does not confirm or comment on Title IX reviews," a school spokesperson told Scooby ole Axson of USA Today.

Running Poles also obtained a formal complaint received by the offices of Ole Miss Equal Opportunity and Regulation, Southeastern Conference Compliance and NCAA Academic and Membership Affairs in May.

The allegation in the complaint states Trachsel "created and embraced a mentally toxic culture."

Trachsel just completed her first season as Ole Miss softball coach in the spring. She previously serve as head coach at Minnesota, Iowa State and North Dakota State

Browder was hired as an assistant on Trachsel's staff last season. She previously spent three years with the Rebels softball team as a volunteer assistant from 2016-18. The Georgia Southern alumnus worked with Trachsel for two seasons at Minnesota from 2019-20.

Mississippi finished the 2021 season with a 36-22 overall record. The school made the NCAA tournament for the fifth consecutive year before losing in the Fayetteville regional final to Arizona.