Report: MLB Proposes Universal Free Agency Age amid Service-Time Concerns

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

As Major League Baseball and the players' association prepare to enter the offseason on an expiring collective bargaining agreement, the league and union reportedly have already begun discussing ways to adjust service-time rules related to free agency.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the two sides met in Denver on Aug. 16 with the league proposing a formula to disperse $1 billion to all arbitration-eligible players and create universal free agency for those over the age of 29.5.

Per Sherman:

"Not all elements of the plan have become public and it is difficult to gauge the full impact of a proposal without understanding how all the details play off one another. Both sides refused to comment on what The Post had learned.

"In its proposal addressing service time, MLB was, at minimum, looking to address the union’s concern about service-time manipulation. Players reach arbitration and free agency based on their service, and teams have held back players deserving of promotion to the majors to slow the clock from moving toward those money-making levels."

Currently players must reach six years of service time in MLB before reaching free agency.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.