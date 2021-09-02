Draymond Green on Kevin Durant Interview: We Were Sick of Hearing Wrong Narratives

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Draymond Green is opening up about his recent sit-down discussion on Chips with Kevin Durant.

Appearing on Carmelo Anthony's What’s In Your Glass? podcast from Cadence13, Green said they did the interview because they were tired of the narratives about how things ended with Durant as a member of the Golden State Warriors (starts at 24:50 mark):

“I know if something's f--ked up with me, I can turn to him. And vice versa. He know, no matter what the situation is, if he f--ked up or anything, he can turn to me, and you don't get that s--t often, you know what I'm saying? And so I'm not just going to take that for granted. And so, I felt like it would be great for us to have that conversation publicly, because I publicly f--ked it up. … And so, I wanted to have that conversation publicly because people publicly saw it, and they needed to, No. 1, understand that we are brothers and amongst Black men, we can reconcile. We can figure things out. We can talk our problems out and get back to where we need to be, which I think is important for our youth in understanding that. And then I also felt like he was ready to talk about it. I'm sick of hearing everybody's narrative that was wrong. And the reality is that I think he was sick of hearing everybody's narratives that was wrong as well.”

One of the biggest talking points coming out of the Green-Durant interview on Chips was when they called out general Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr for how they handled the on-court squabble between the two starts in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers (warning: contains profanity).

Green was suspended for one game without pay by the Warriors.

"We just felt like this rose to the level of acting the way that we did," Myers told reporters about Green's discipline. "That's a decision that we have to make. I'm certainly involved in it, so is Steve [Kerr, the Warriors coach]. ... This was something that required the action that we decided upon."

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic noted in the aftermath of the incident that Myers and Kerr "escalated the stakes by suspending Green for a game without pay, costing him $120,000 but most importantly morphing an in-house feud into a public rebuke of Green and open support of Durant."

The 2018-19 season wound up being Durant's last with the Warriors. He helped them reach the NBA Finals despite missing nine games with a strained calf. The 32-year-old returned in Game 5 of the Finals against the Toronto Raptors but suffered a ruptured Achilles in the second quarter.

Things appear to have settled down among all parties involved. Green remains a valuable player for the Warriors as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since losing that series.

Durant made a successful comeback from his Achilles injury last season with the Brooklyn Nets.