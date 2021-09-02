Tom Brady Jokingly Calls Titans' Mike Vrabel an 'Assh--e' & 'Fat': 'I See No Lies'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Who says the Ohio State and Michigan rivalry ends when the players are no longer in college?

Michigan legend Tom Brady retweeted a video clip where he calls Ohio State great Mike Vrabel an "assh--e" and "fat and out of shape" with a message "I mean no lies here…"

Brady also notably points out where Vrabel attended college.

It is clearly all in good fun, as Brady and Vrabel were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2001 through 2008. While the latter was a linebacker, he caught eight touchdown passes with the Patriots and served as a weapon for Brady in the red zone.

Now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is still adding to his resume as arguably the league's all-time best player, and Vrabel is the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. They faced each other in the preseason with Tennessee coming away with a 34-3 win, but it's hard to brag about preseason victories to a quarterback with seven Super Bowl rings.

Especially since Brady didn't even play in that game.