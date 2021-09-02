John Cena Says Brock Lesnar May Be Best Wrestler in WWE History

Photo credit: WWE.com

Following their run-in at SummerSlam, John Cena paid a huge compliment to Brock Lesnar on Wednesday.

Appearing on That Scene with Dan Patrick (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter), Cena discussed his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and the return of Lesnar afterward: "I noticed that he was the size of two Brock Lesnars, that's pretty much it. He looks mean and nasty, no matter what, and I just think he's trying to stretch the boundaries of that to see what he can pull off. But he's an anomaly. He's one of, if not, the best ever."

After Reigns beat Cena to retain the universal title, Lesnar made his first WWE appearance in more than a year. It shocked the WWE Universe as well as Paul Heyman, who is currently Reigns' special counsel after serving as Lesnar's advocate for many years.

Lesnar and Reigns had a staredown, presumably to set up a future match, but there was no physicality between them.

After SummerSlam went off the air, however, Lesnar punished Cena with some suplexes and an F-5.

The attack on Cena harkened back to SummerSlam 2014, when Lesnar decimated Cena in the main event, marking one of the most one-sided losses of Cena's career.

Lesnar has been a polarizing figure among wrestling fans since returning to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year hiatus.

While Lesnar's detractors don't like that he isn't a full-time wrestler who is present every week, there is no question that The Beast Incarnate moves the needle for WWE and has mainstream appeal.

Given his status as a WWE legend and a former UFC heavyweight champion, everything Lesnar is involved with feels important.

On top of that, Lesnar boasts a resume that few can compete with, as he is an eight-time world champion in WWE, as well as a winner of the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank ladder match and King of the Ring.

Cena holds a share of the all-time record with 16 world title reigns, and as one of the biggest stars in WWE history, his opinion holds a lot of weight.

Lesnar is one of the best to ever do it by many measures, and having him back in the fold is a huge win for WWE.

