Red Sox's Chaim Bloom: 'Everyone in This Organization That Isn't Vaccinated Pains Me'

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday with a 75-59 record, third in the American League East and fighting for a wild-card spot with the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.

They've also had an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sidelined, among other members of the roster and coaching staff, Xander Bogaerts, Hirokazu Sawamura, Martin Perez, Matt Barnes, Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo.

Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Wednesday he's pained by unvaccinated members of the organization and that the issue may change the way he builds the roster:

The Red Sox reportedly have not met the league's 85 percent vaccination threshold, which allows for relaxed health and safety protocols, and Bloom is not the only MLB executive to note the impact vaccines are having on the season.

In May, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer called reaching the 85 percent threshold a "competitive advantage" while lamenting the number of unvaccinated players on his own roster.

Though the team walked his comments back, first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday that vaccination status was a factor in determining if a player made the club's final roster—a statement that prompted a response from the NFL Players Association.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Major League Baseball Players Association has yet to respond to Bloom's comments, the league's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire this offseason. Health and safety may be among the many topics debated as the sides attempt to reach a new deal.

In the meantime, the Red Sox will begin a daunting September without some of their most important players.

After wrapping up a four-game set at Tampa Bay on Thursday, the Sox will face the Rays again next week and then the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and New York Yankees among their final opponents.

Just how likely Boston is to make the postseason may depend on the availability of its players.