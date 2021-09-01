Greg Oden Rejoins OSU Basketball Coaching Staff as Graduate Assistant

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for BIG3

Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Greg Oden has joined the Ohio State coaching staff as a graduate assistant, according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

Oden had previously served as a student manager in 2016-17, but now he will have a bigger role under head coach Chris Holtmann in hopes of eventually becoming a full-time coach.

The 33-year-old discussed the opportunity:

"I'm thankful, honestly, for coach Holt and his staff who have welcomed me in and given me this opportunity because that’s literally what I want to do is get into coaching. One of the toughest things to do is get your foot in the door, so for them to give me this opportunity while I'm able to actually get a Master's degree in sports coaching from The Ohio State University, which I would love, is something that's just amazing. I couldn't ask for anything better. I'm just so thankful and ready to take advantage of this opportunity."

Oden first came to Ohio State as the No. 1 recruit in the 2006 class. He led the Buckeyes to the national title game in his freshman season, earning first-team All-American honors while averaging 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

The center became the first overall draft pick in 2007 ahead of Kevin Durant, but knee injuries derailed his career. He played just 105 career games before retiring in 2016.

After some time playing in the Big3, Oden is now set to begin his coaching career.