Jaguars Say COVID-19 Vaccine Status Didn't Factor into Releases amid Investigation

In the wake of comments made by head coach Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars have denied that players' COVID-19 vaccination status played a role in whether they made the 53-man roster.

Per a statement released Wednesday, the organization said, "Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions."

After Tuesday's deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, Meyer told reporters that vaccination status was considered when determining who the Jaguars were going to keep.

"Everyone was considered," he said. "[Vaccination status] was part of the the production, 'Let's start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not?' Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration."

This first became an issue in May when Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during a radio interview with One Bills Live that he would cut an unvaccinated player because it would give the team an advantage.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL offices contacted Beane to let him know that vaccination status can't be the only factor considered when deciding whether to release a player.

George Atallah, the assistant executive director for external affairs for the NFL Players Association, told ESPN's Michael DiRocco the union has opened an investigation into Meyer and the Jaguars.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to COVID-19 protocols in June, which included relaxed rules for fully vaccinated individuals.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills announced last week that roughly 93 percent of players and more than 99 percent of team staff members have been vaccinated.