Former NFL QB Art Schlichter Released from Prison After Sentence on Fraud Charges

Former Ohio State and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was released from prison on parole in June despite concerns from a former Franklin County prosecutor in Ohio.

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star reported Tuesday that Schlichter was granted parole nine years into 10- and 11-year concurrent prison sentences related to his guilty plea in a federal fraud case—a "massive ticket scheme that bilked millions of dollars from his victims."

Former prosecutor Ron O'Brien told the Star they received information shortly before Schlichter was scheduled for release last year that he was working with women on the outside to place bets for him and also engaged in betting with fellow inmates over email.

O'Brien provided a warning to people who many interact with the 61-year-old Ohio native following his release.

"My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that they not engage in any business transactions or any purchases or any other transactions that would involve giving him any money," he told the Star. "[He] is a career criminal engaged in fraud as a career. He just cannot help himself. He will do this the rest of his life."

Schlichter's lifelong battle with gambling addiction has long been in the public spotlight. In 1983, an article appeared in the New York Times entitled "Schlichter: A Pattern of Gambling That Began in His Youth."

That deep dive into his gambling problem came after he was suspended by NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle for the 1983 season.

The former quarterback didn't shy away from the issue, co-writing a book called Busted: The Rise and Fall of Art Schlichter in 2009 before his latest prison sentence.

American Greed, a CNBC series, also explored his life in a 2017 episode titled "Art Schlichter: All American Fraud."

Benbow noted Schlichter has spent a total of around two decades at over 50 different prisons and jails.

Schlichter spent four years at Ohio State (1978-81) before being selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick in the 1982 draft. He made just 13 appearances (six starts) across four years with the franchise. He made a brief stop with the Buffalo Bills in 1986 before his NFL career ended.

He later found success in the Arena Football League, winning the AFL's MVP Award and Arena Bowl championship during the 1990 season with the Detroit Drive.