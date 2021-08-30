Report: Bryson DeChambeau Yelled 'Get the F--k Out!' to Heckler at BMW Championship

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Bryson DeChambeau reportedly lost his temper at a fan after his dramatic loss to Patrick Cantlay in a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

According to Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN, a fan yelled "Great job, Brooksie!" to him as he walked off the course.

"You know what? Get the f--k out!" DeChambeau responded.

Van Valkenburg said the golfer "had rage in his eyes" while adding "it could have gotten ugly really fast."

DeChambeau has been the subject of many taunts in recent months because of his rivalry with Brooks Koepka, even if they agreed to squash their feud. Fans began chanting "Brooksie" at DeChambeau during the Memorial Tournament in June, although the 27-year-old took the high road at the time.

"It was flattering," he said of the chants. "They can keep calling me that all day if they want to, I've got no issue with it."

It seems the frustration has now boiled over after a disappointing loss where he missed several potential tournament-winning putts down the stretch.