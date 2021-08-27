Texans Rumors: Shaq Lawson, Lonnie Johnson Jr. Discussed as Trade Candidates

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Multiple members of the Houston Texans defense may be on the move before the 2021 regular season begins.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, teams around the league have "heavily discussed" pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. as "trade candidates." Fowler pointed out both players are accustomed to seeing the field but are backups on the Texans' current roster.

Houston made waves this offseason when it traded linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who was a Pro Bowler in 2018, to the Miami Dolphins for Lawson. Yet it appears as if the Clemson product could be traded away before he even takes the field for the AFC South team.

Lawson entered the league as a first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, and he played his first four seasons for the club.

He was at his best in 2019 with 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks, and he parlayed that into a deal with the Dolphins. The 27-year-old was solid in his one year in Miami with 32 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

Still, he may not see as much playing time in Houston with pass-rushers such as Whitney Mercilus and Jordan Jenkins on the defense

As for Johnson, the 2021 campaign is set to be his third after the Texans selected him with a second-round pick in 2019.

The University of Kentucky product had 76 tackles last season but is part of a safety group that includes Eric Murray, Justin Reid and Terrence Brooks.

Houston is set to open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.