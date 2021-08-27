Shams: NBA Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine for Staff for In-Person Player, Ref Interaction

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NBA will reportedly require anyone who has interactions with players and referees during games to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, all personnel associated with an NBA team and arena employees "whose role involves interactions with players and referees will be required to be fully vaccinated to have in-person interactions for the 2021-22 season."

Charania noted this group includes coaches, front office employees and medical and equipment staff.

