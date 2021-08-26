Titans' Ryan Tannehill Placed on COVID-19 List; Will Miss Up To 10 Days

George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP

Tennessee Titans star Ryan Tannehill was placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list.

As a result, the 2019 Pro Bowler will have to isolate for up to 10 days. The Titans start their 2021 NFL regular season on Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In July, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to a new COVID-19 policy for training camp and the preseason. While players aren't mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, those who are vaccinated enjoy a wider set of privileges compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Tannehill told reporters at the time he didn't originally plan to get vaccinated but would do following the rollout of the protocols.

"I think it's a personal decision for everyone. Everyone has to make the best decision for themselves and their families. That's our mindset in this building. But they are trying to force your hand and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols, which is, everyone has their own opinions on it. So, it is what it is."

The 33-year-old's return can be expedited due to his vaccination status.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, at least three Titans players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Sunday he had tested positive and was quarantining.

Robinson told reporters Thursday the Titans "close to 97, 98" percent in terms of either being vaccinated or having COVID-19 antibodies.

Even if Tannehill is out for the maximum of 10 days, he should still be available to start Week 1. The veteran signal-caller followed up his strong 2019 campaign by throwing for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020.