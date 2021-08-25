WWE SmackDown Commentator Pat Mcafee Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Source: WWE.com

WWE commentator Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

McAfee, who noted he is fully vaccinated, wrote on Twitter that his at-home test came back positive:

McAfee did host his daily radio show on Wednesday, but he was able to do so from his own home.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter has been working as a commentator for WWE since 2018. He began his tenure with the wrestling promotion as a preshow analyst for NXT Takeover events.

McAfee briefly worked as a wrestler on NXT in 2020. He lost to Adam Cole in a singles match at NXT Takeover XXX in August. The two-time Pro Bowler led the Kings of NXT stable against the Undisputed Era at NXT WarGames in December.

The Undisputed Era won the bout when Kyle O'Reilly pinned Oney Lorcan after hitting a diving knee drop off the top rope onto a chair that was covering Lorcan's body.

Since April 16, McAfee has been partnered with Michael Cole as the commentary team on Friday Night SmackDown.

It's unclear how long McAfee might be off WWE television after testing positive.