Saints' Michael Thomas Sues Landlords for over $1M; Alleges Breach of Lease, More

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against a Los Angeles-area homeowner for allegedly breaking the terms of a lease agreement signed in early 2021.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Thomas agreed to pay $180,000 ($120,000 in rent and a $60,000 security deposit) to live in an L.A. mansion from Feb. 4 through April 5 for offseason training.

The Saints star, who's sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery in June, alleged there were consistent problems with the house and reps for the rental property "repeatedly" visited unannounced during his workouts despite saying he'd have the home to himself. He's seeking more than $1 million in damages, per TMZ.

Thomas, an L.A. native, suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 1 of the 2020 season. He was limited to seven appearances last year and didn't perform at his previous All-Pro form when on the field, making 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns.

Instead of having surgery immediately after the season, the Saints and their No. 1 receiver opted for a more conservative plan of rest and rehabilitation. He didn't make the type of progress the team hoped, leading to the June surgery, which will cause him to miss the start of the regular season.

New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis discussed the situation in July.

"Obviously, in hindsight, we would've preferred the surgery to be earlier [in February or March] but it wasn't, so it is what it is," Loomis told reporters.

There was no indication in TMZ's report that Thomas has argued his injury recovery was worsened the alleged problems rented house.

The 28-year-old Ohio State product is in the midst of a five-year, $96.3 million contract with the Saints that runs through the 2024 NFL season.

Thomas was voted the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after setting the single-season record with 149 receptions. He's also a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Saints open the regular season Sept. 12 when they host the Green Bay Packers. It's unclear when Thomas will rejoin an offense that's moving into the post-Drew Brees era.