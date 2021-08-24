Tony Hawk's Blood Infused into Skateboards Sold by Water Brand 'Liquid Death'August 24, 2021
Let's not sugarcoat it: This is a strange one.
Liquid Death Mountain Water, partnering with Tony Hawk, created a limited run of 100 skateboards that will be decorated with paint infused with the skateboarding legend's blood.
Yes, you read that correctly:
For fans who want the product, well, no dice. The bloody boards have already sold out on Liquid Death's website. They retailed for $500.
So just to reiterate, skateboards with a small amount of Hawk's blood infused into the paint design were being sold for $500, and 100 people were like, yup, shut up and take my money. You can't make this stuff up.