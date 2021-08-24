X

    Tony Hawk's Blood Infused into Skateboards Sold by Water Brand 'Liquid Death'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 24, 2021

    Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Let's not sugarcoat it: This is a strange one. 

    Liquid Death Mountain Water, partnering with Tony Hawk, created a limited run of 100 skateboards that will be decorated with paint infused with the skateboarding legend's blood. 

    Yes, you read that correctly:

    Liquid Death Mountain Water @LiquidDeath

    Yes, there is actually <a href="https://twitter.com/tonyhawk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tonyhawk</a>’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. <a href="https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1">https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1</a> <a href="https://t.co/TFDtvMPt7G">pic.twitter.com/TFDtvMPt7G</a>

    For fans who want the product, well, no dice. The bloody boards have already sold out on Liquid Death's website. They retailed for $500

    So just to reiterate, skateboards with a small amount of Hawk's blood infused into the paint design were being sold for $500, and 100 people were like, yup, shut up and take my money. You can't make this stuff up. 

