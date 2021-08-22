Nice vs. Marseille Suspended After Fans Throw Bottles at Dimitri Payet, Invade Pitch

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille was halted in the 76th minute after supporters invaded the pitch at Allianz Riviera.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, the referee attempted to restart the match from the point at which it stopped. While Nice players were on the pitch and ready to play, Marseille's players never reemerged from the tunnel.

As a result, Nice were awarded a 3-0 victory.

The drama began after a supporter threw a bottle at Marseille star Dimitri Payet. Payet threw the bottle back into the stands, at which point things escalated:

News of injuries to Marseille players began surfacing on social media:

Nice led 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kasper Dolberg in the 49th minute. Marseille earned a corner to potentially find an equalizer preceding the melee.

Marseille opened its season with a 3-2 win over Montpellier before drawing 2-2 with Bordeaux. Nice drew 0-0 with Reims in the opening week before hammering Lille 4-0 in its second match.

The clubs are scheduled to meet again March 20 at Stade Velodrome.