Sha'Carri Richardson Finishes Last in 100m at Prefontaine Classic After Olympic Ban

In her first competitive event since missing out on the Olympics because of a suspension, Sha'Carri Richardson finished last in the Diamond League at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.

Competing in the women's 100 meters in a nine-runner field that included Jamaican Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah (gold), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (silver) and Shericka Jackson (bronze), Richardson showed some rust after a two-month layoff.

The Jamaican trio took the top three spots, in the same order they finished at the Tokyo Games last month.

Richardson posted a time of 11.14 seconds.

Despite the difficult showing, Richardson still maintained her confidence and was optimistic about the future.

"This is one race," she said in an interview on NBC after the race. "I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--t you want cuz I'm here to stay."

The American star was expected to be one of the favorites in the women's 100 meters at the Olympics. She qualified for the Games by winning the U.S. Olympic trials on June 19 with a time of 10.86 seconds.

Two weeks later, the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that Richardson had accepted a 30-day ban after her drug test came back positive for marijuana.

The ban meant Richardson was unable to compete in the 100 meters at the Olympics. The LSU product would have been eligible to run with Team USA in the women's 4x100-meter relay event, but she wasn't added to the squad.

Thompson-Herah's time of 10.54 seconds Saturday was 0.07 seconds faster than what she ran in the final in Tokyo to set an Olympic record. It's the second-fastest time in history, behind only the 10.49 seconds Florence Griffith-Joyner clocked at the 1988 U.S. Olympic trials.