Conor McGregor Slams Khabib over Comments About Jose Aldo, Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor has once again taken to social media to fire shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After video of a press conference showing Nurmagomedov criticizing several fighters, including McGregor and Jose Aldo, made its way around the internet, the Irishman responded on Twitter (warning: contains profanity):

The English translation of the quotes in the video McGregor responded to read:

"[Aldo] got beat up when he fought ... Petr [Yan] right? A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking. When Conor fought Cowboy [Cerrone] he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents he looks like a scared chicken.

"Fighting top fighters shows your worth. ... A fight against Cowboy won't show what level you're at. Just like Aldo's fight against Pedro Munhoz. Let him fight Petr the same way and then we can say he's peaking again."

Nurmagomedov's comments weren't that inflammatory.

Aldo rebounded from his loss to Yan with back-to-back unanimous-decision wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, but it's been several years since the 34-year-old was regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Cerrone entered his fight against McGregor coming off two straight losses. He was dropped 40 seconds into the first round by McGregor for a TKO loss. The 38-year-old is winless in his past six fights dating back to June 2019.

Despite the clamoring for a second bout between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, which has remained a topic of discussion amid repeated barbs thrown in both directions, there doesn't appear to be any indication that the Eagle is going to end his retirement for another UFC bout.

Nurmagomedov announced he was stepping away from mixed martial arts after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. He retired from the sport with a perfect 29-0 record, including 13 straight wins in the UFC dating back to 2012.

McGregor will likely be out until 2022 after suffering a broken tibia in the first round of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.