Jalen Ramsey 'Still Can't Find the Plays' Where Raiders' Hunter Renfrow Burned Him

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters that he "can't find the plays" where he was "burnt multiple times" by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during a joint practice between the two teams on Wednesday.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic provided video, and Nick Shook of NFL.com relayed the quotes.

"I guess some of their media thought that Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me. I still can't find the plays. I done watched the film twice and I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times. But sure. He had one good catch on me yesterday. ... It's cool, I get that, you know, sometimes mentioning my name going against certain receivers may give them buzz and it may pump them up some. This is no disrespect to Hunter Renfrow﻿, because I actually think he's a pretty good player. I think he has some Cooper Kupp in him.

"But I didn't have no issues yesterday. Watching the film, I played pretty well yesterday. Maybe some people just need to learn the difference between zone and man schemes. It doesn't really bother me, but sometimes you've got to set the record straight sometimes. And then you just leave it at that, tell people to enjoy their day and keep it pushin'."

Numerous onlookers observing that Rams-Raiders practice believed Renfrow had a good day in Ramsey's slot coverage, with some examples below:

Free-agent cornerback Charles James II isn't convinced that Ramsey struggled though:

Renfrow was sure to credit Ramsey for some good reps on his end (the cornerback did the same for the wideout and compared him to Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp).

"If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL, because he is one of the best," Renfrow said per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "That's how I approach it. He got me a couple of times, and hopefully tomorrow we make each other better again."

The Raiders will visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET for a preseason matchup.