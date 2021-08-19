Eagles Rumors: Andre Dillard Trade Interests 'Quite a Few Teams' Before Season

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Teams have reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles to inquire about trading for offensive tackle Andre Dillard's, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday.

Matt Lombardo of FanSided added that "quite a few teams" have expressed interest in acquiring Dillard, whom Philadelphia selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Dillard played 16 games in his rookie year, starting four. He suffered a season-ending torn biceps during one-on-one drills in August 2020 and is currently week-to-week with a knee sprain that occurred in practice on Aug. 10 of this year.

The Eagles' first unofficial depth chart had both Dillard and Jordan Mailata listed in the first-team column under left tackle.

Dillard was in a training camp battle with Mailata for the starting left tackle spot, but it appears the latter has that locked down. McLane wrote "it was clear that Mailata had a firm grasp on the position" even prior to Dillard's latest injury.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ray Didinger also believes that this is Mailata's job (h/t Glen Macnow of WIP): "Jordan Mailata is going to be the left tackle for the Eagles, and by the end of the season, he could be one of the better ones in the NFL."

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia also tweeted that the "job is [Mailata's]." Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP believes the Eagles should hang onto Dillard even if Mailata ends up starting, though.

"The Eagles shouldn't trade Andre Dillard unless it is for a very good return," Shorr-Parks wrote. "No point to sell low. Finding even average tackle play is very hard."

The Eagles are looking to rebound after a 4-11-1 season that ended with them finishing last in the NFC East. They'll open the 2021 regular season under new head coach Nick Sirianni on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.