Legendary CBB Announcer Dick Vitale 'Cancer Clear' After Having Melanoma Removed

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is cancer-free after having a melanoma removed.

In a post for ESPNFrontRow.com, Vitale revealed doctors diagnosed him with skin cancer earlier this summer, but they were able to remove the cancerous cells. He then underwent during four further cosmetic procedures to "sew up the area on [his] face."

"The bottom line is they removed all cancer cells, and I was relieved, big time, to be cancer clear." he said.

The 82-year-old added:

"If you take nothing else away from my personal cancer story, please remember this – DON’T WASTE TIME! Specifically, if you notice any kind of growth, mole or skin abnormality, please get yourself checked out immediately. It’s important. I want to deliver that message loud and clear. I’m lucky."

Vitale noted his first surgical procedure occurred on June 28.

He added that he will be ready to continue calling college basketball games on ESPN when the season begins this fall.

Vitale has been working at ESPN since the network began showing college games in December 1979. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

The New Jersey native also received a lifetime achievement Sports Emmy award in 2019 for his contributions to college basketball broadcasting.