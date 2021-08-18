Louis King Wins MVP for 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Louis King was named the Summer League Championship Game MVP after scoring 21 points and adding five steals in the Sacramento Kings' 100-67 blowout win over the Boston Celtics.

After the game, King—who went undrafted in 2019 and has had short stints in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and the Kings along with a spell in the G League—was asked on the ESPN broadcast what he would tell other players fighting for their place in the NBA.

"Just keep hooping," he said. "It's non-stop. I mean, it's ups and downs, you've just got to stay with it. That's what I did. There's a growth. ... You've just got to stay with it everyday."

