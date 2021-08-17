Browns' Myles Garrett Says He'd 'Beat the Brakes Off' Logan Paul in a Boxing Match

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he'd "beat the brakes off" American YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul in a hypothetical celebrity boxing match.

In a one-on-one interview with Zach Frydenlund of Complex, Garrett was asked about what he may do when his football career ends. Garrett proceeded to list off things he would not do, including celebrity boxing.

Frydenlund then presumed that Paul, who just fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match, would not be challenging Garrett.

The defensive end proceeded to make his remark on how he felt he would do against Paul before concluding with these comments.

"I have bigger fish to fry. I got a career to take care of. But I feel like I’d like to be like Jim Brown, like he expanded his whole avenues of where he was going and what he was doing. I’d liked to do voiceover work with certain shows that I’ve watched, like anime. That’d be real fun. Get into movies and TV shows, and find a way to just stay busy, as well as to entertain that historical and paleontological side in my brain that wants to go do things all over the world."

There's no denying Garrett's incredible strength. He put up 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine and was shown deadlifting 655 pounds last year.

Those are just two of his remarkable feats of strength. For good measure, he can also pull off a 60-inch box jump:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Garrett's strength and agility may not be put to the test in celebrity boxing, but he has bigger goals at the moment.

Right now, he's focused on trying to help the Browns build off an 11-5 season that ended with their first playoff win since 1994. Cleveland opens with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12.