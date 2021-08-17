Chiefs' Travis Kelce Shaves Beard, Responds to Twitter Reaction with Photoshop

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Shaves Beard, Responds to Twitter Reaction with PhotoshopAugust 17, 2021
AP Photo/Tony Avelar
Fellas, if you're looking in the mirror with a fully bearded face thinking maybe it's time to switch things up and go clean-shaven, here's a piece of advice: Don't.
Seriously.
Don't do it.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce learned things the hard way when his facial transformation drew widespread (and good-natured) mockery from the Twittersphere.
Kelce didn't seem too offended by the talk, even poking fun at himself with his new Twitter profile picture.
The good news: Kelce has just under a month to grow his beard back before the Chiefs open their season Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.