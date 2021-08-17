X

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Shaves Beard, Responds to Twitter Reaction with Photoshop

    Fellas, if you're looking in the mirror with a fully bearded face thinking maybe it's time to switch things up and go clean-shaven, here's a piece of advice: Don't.

    Seriously.

    Don't do it.

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce learned things the hard way when his facial transformation drew widespread (and good-natured) mockery from the Twittersphere.

    Dylan Lowe @DylanLoweNFL

    Travis Kelce looks like Will Ferrell if Will Ferrell was playing Travis Kelce in a movie <a href="https://t.co/b6R2TuZ7dg">pic.twitter.com/b6R2TuZ7dg</a>

    Josh Sánchez @joshnsanchez

    Travis Kelce shaved his beard and lost all of his rhythm and soul <a href="https://t.co/l5ZVG7eQ7O">pic.twitter.com/l5ZVG7eQ7O</a>

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    Travis Kelce is a good reminder/cautionary tale to never, ever shave your beard.

    Kelce didn't seem too offended by the talk, even poking fun at himself with his new Twitter profile picture.

    Travis Kelce @tkelce

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewProfilePic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewProfilePic</a> <a href="https://t.co/9XkYzSQqT2">pic.twitter.com/9XkYzSQqT2</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    😂😂😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/VcLjmByKYV">https://t.co/VcLjmByKYV</a>

    The good news: Kelce has just under a month to grow his beard back before the Chiefs open their season Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns. 

