LiAngelo Ball Rumors: Hornets 'Love' Forward Amid Strong Summer League Performances

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Members of the Charlotte Hornets front office reportedly "love" LiAngelo Ball amid a strong performance for the team at the Las Vegas Summer League, per Jordan Schultz of ESPN.

"Great kid. Love him," assistant coach Jay Triano said of Ball, per Schultz. "He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring."

Ball is hoping to earn a roster spot in either the NBA or G League heading into the 2021-22 season.

The 22-year-old fared well after getting a shot on the Summer League team, averaging 10.5 points in four games. He scored 16 in his debut, showcasing his skill from the outside:

The 6'5" guard shot 41.7 percent from three-point range, adding 1.5 steals per game during his limited playing time.

It was Ball's first extended action since going undrafted in 2018. Though he signed a G League contract with the Oklahoma City Blue in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season before he ever got playing time. He also signed a training camp contract with the Detroit Pistons in early December 2020 but was waived just 11 days later.

Charlotte could sign him to play alongside younger brother LaMelo, who won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award last season. His older brother, Lonzo, joined the Chicago Bulls this offseason on a four-year, $85 million contract.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Hornets already have solid depth at guard between LaMelo, Terry Rozier, Ish Smith and first-round pick James Bouknight, but the middle Ball brother might have done enough to become a part of the team's future plans.