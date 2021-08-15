Ric Flair Attacks Kenny Omega with Andrade at AAA TripleMania XXIX amid AEW Rumors

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Less than two weeks after his release from WWE, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair appeared at Saturday night's AAA TripleMania XXIX event in Mexico City.

The WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring for his AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega:

Flair, 72, got physically involved in the match as well by stopping Omega from hitting Andrade with the belt, chopping and punching Omega and then putting Omega's corner man Konnan in a Figure Four Leglock:

Despite Flair's help, Andrade lost the match, and Omega retained the title he has now held for nearly two years straight.

Both Andrade and Omega tweeted about Flair's involvement following the match:

Managing Andrade in the match was a natural fit since Flair's daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, is engaged to Andrade.

Following his WWE release in March, Andrade signed with AEW where he is currently feuding with Pac, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M. When Flair was released, it was immediately speculated that he would join his future son-in-law in AEW.

In fact, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported Friday that Flair is viewed as a "lock" to sign with AEW soon.

During his short time in AEW, Andrade has already gone from having Vickie Guerrero as his mouthpiece to having Chavo Guerrero in that role. Flair would perhaps be an even better fit given his star power.

In a statement on Twitter, Flair confirmed rumors that he had asked for his release from WWE and noted that he held no ill will toward the company.

Flair's appearance at TripleMania suggests he may already be free and clear to appear for other companies without having to wait the requisite 90 days.

At the same time, it is possible any non-compete clause Flair has with WWE may only relate to promotions with United States-based television shows.

Regardless of when it happens, it seems like it may only be a matter of time before The Nature Boy shows up on Dynamite or Rampage to back up Andrade.

