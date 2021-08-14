Naomi Osaka Giving Western and Southern Open Prize Money to Haiti Earthquake Relief

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Naomi Osaka announced that she will be donating her prize money from the Western & Southern Open to Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 304 people hit the country on Saturday morning.

Osaka, who is of Japanese and Haitian descent, is a four-time Grand Slam singles winner who is a No. 2 seed in the Cincinnati, Ohio-based tournament.

Osaka's appearance at the Western & Southern Open will be her first appearance since the Summer Olympics, when she won two matches before falling in the Round of 16.

Her 2021 season has been highlighted by an Australian Open victory, marking her fourth major win.

Osaka has contributed to Haiti before through her Play Academy, as noted by Alex Boyden of Tennis Tonic in May: "Play Academy is partnering with GOALS Haiti, a grassroots organization working to advance youth leadership through soccer and education to create stronger, healthier communities in rural Haiti.”

Osaka got a bye into the second round, where she could potentially play Coco Gauff. The tournament will run through Sunday, Aug. 22. Afterward, the U.S. Open is up. Osaka has won that major twice, including last year.