Mac McClung, Lakers Beat Clippers in Summer League; Brandon Boston Jr. Drops 17

Mac McClung's bid to become the next Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite was stunted a bit Friday night as the rookie tallied just two points over 15 minutes in a 86-84 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Yet even without a major scoring outburst, McClung did more than enough to make an impact, finishing with three assists, a few highlight-reel plays and one rebound as he continues to acclimate to life in the NBA.

Instead, it was Vic Law who led the way for the Lakers, dropping a team-high 15 points with three three-pointers to go with eight rebounds.

As far as rookies go, it was tough to find a more impressive performance than the Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr., who scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting with five boards. Boston's only misses came from three-point range (two-of-eight).

The No. 51 overall pick out of Kentucky made the most of his minutes, hitting three shots at the rim, two more on the wing and the rest behind the arc, proving that his ability to score from anywhere will translate against top talent.

After slipping in the draft, the shooting guard carved out a solid day against the Lakers. He'll be back in action Sunday as the Clippers face the Utah Jazz at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. The Lakers, meanwhile, are right back at it Saturday, tipping off against No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN2.