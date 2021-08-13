Jalen Suggs Suffers Hand Injury in Las Vegas Summer League Play vs. Celtics

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jalen Suggs exited Thursday's Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Boston Celtics with a sore hand, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

Suggs played 11 minutes in the first half and did not return for the third quarter, finishing with six points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Suggs went 2-of-6 from the floor, sank both free-throw opportunities and missed the only two three-pointers he attempted on the night.

The Magic are playing their second game in as many days.

The 20-year-old out of Gonzaga fell to the Magic with the No. 5 pick after early consideration as a top-three selection. It makes sense Orlando would want to protect his long-term health rather than push him too hard in an exhibition game.

In that sense, Suggs' absence is likely to provide an opportunity for other young players looking to impress the Magic coaching staff before training camp. Fellow rookie Franz Wagner and second-year pros R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony are likely to become larger focal points in Orlando's Summer League gameplan while Suggs rests.

There's no indication how long the Minnesota native is expected to remain on the sidelines or if he'll need any additional rehab.