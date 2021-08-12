Tom Brady's Knee Injury Changed 'Everything' Last Season, Buccaneers QB Coach Says

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In 2020, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played through a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which he had surgery to repair in February. While he still had a very good season, leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl title, he was never completely himself.

"If you have a headache, it's just a headache, but you just want to feel good," the team's quarterback coach Clyde Christensen told Judy Battista of NFL.com. "I think it's hard to get your knee, you're throwing a football, and you've got the knee taped so tightly, you don't have mobility, you can't step through it. It just changes everything."

